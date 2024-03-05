Is Jason Kelce channeling his inner "Mastermind"? Swifties' ears perked up on Monday during the Philadelphia Eagles star's retirement press conference when the athlete appeared to drop a few subtle references to Taylor Swift's lyrics.

Jason's brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was seated in the front row beside his mom, Donna Kelce, dad, Ed Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, for the occasion. All could be seen wiping away tears during Jason's touching speech, which included particularly heartfelt remarks about the brothers' close relationship.

"There is no chance I'd be here without the bond Travis and I share," Jason said. "It made me stronger, tougher, smarter. It taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience and understanding. It's only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love. I knew that relationship all too well."

Fans were quick speculate that Jason's use of the word "poetic" could be a quiet nod to Taylor's upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. As for the phrase "all too well," that could be a reference to one of Taylor's Red megahits.

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after announcing his retirement from the NFL at NovaCare Complex on March 04, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

No word on whether Jason's Swift-coded turns of phrase were intentional, but Travis did appear to offer a more direct tribute to his love in the form of a friendship bracelet. As the Chiefs player dabbed his eyes with a tissue, a black-and-gold bauble that had a T, a heart, and another T among a mix of black-and-gold beads could be seen on his wrist.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during his brother, Jason's, retirement from the NFL at NovaCare Complex on March 04, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The two Ts seem to represent his and Taylor's first initials. Stacked on top of the bracelet was another one that appeared to have his full name, and a gold Cuban link bracelet.

While Travis and his family were in Philly to support Jason, Taylor is currently in the middle of her six-show Eras Tour run in Singapore.

Taylor Swift performs during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at the National Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Singapore. - Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"Travis made it a point to be with his brother Jason today during his retirement announcement because family is the most important thing to both. Both men grew up with the same dream, accomplished the same dream, and have supported each other through it all," a source told ET on Monday. "Today is no different. Travis got very emotional watching his brother’s speech, and is incredibly proud of his accomplishments. Travis will always be there to support his family."

It's a sentiment that Jason echoed in his remarks from the podium.

"We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives," Jason said. "We did almost everything together -- competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other. We invented games, imagined ourselves as star players of that time. ... We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house."

