Travis Kelce had a piece of his heart (Taylor Swift) close to him as he attended brother Jason Kelce's emotional retirement press conference.

On Monday, Travis was joined by his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, as they attended the press conference inside of the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- where Jason announced he would be retiring after 13 seasons with the Eagles.

In one of the more emotional moments, Travis wiped away tears as his brother shared his personal news, revealing a black and gold friendship bracelet on his wrist that had a T, a heart, and another T among a mix of black and gold beads.

The two Ts seem to represent his and his GRAMMY-winning girlfriend's first initials. Stacked on top of the bracelet was another one that appeared to have his his full name, and a gold Cuban link bracelet.

While Travis and his family were in Philly to support Jason, Taylor is currently in the middle of her six-show Eras Tour run in Singapore. This isn't the first time the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his lady have worn bracelets to declare their love.

Last month, after Travis and the Chiefs clenched their Super Bowl win, Taylor was seen jetting off to Sydney, Australia wearing a custom friendship bracelet gifted to her by Travis, with TNT beads.

The elevated friendship bracelet made by WOVE, which starts at $5,600, is made of 14-carat gold and features four and a half carats of lab-grown diamonds. The "Midnights" songstress also wore it when she supported Travis in Baltimore during the playoffs.

Monday was an emotional day for the Kelce family, and while Travis wore his love for his lady on his wrist, the day was dedicated to supporting his big brother.

"Travis made it a point to be with his brother Jason today during his retirement announcement because family is the most important thing to both. Both men grew up with the same dream, accomplished the same dream, and have supported each other through it all," a source told ET. "Today is no different. Travis got very emotional watching his brother’s speech, and is incredibly proud of his accomplishments. Travis will always be there to support his family."

