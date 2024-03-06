Travis Kelce had quite a time down under. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is opening up about his whirlwind trip to Sydney, Australia, last month with girlfriend Taylor Swift amid the international leg of her Eras Tour.

During Wednesday's episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Travis acknowledged that there has been "a lot of false media" surrounding the visit. He marveled at the eye-popping amount of cameras fixed on him as his plane touched down.

"You're like The Beatles," Jason quipped.

"It's a wild ride," Travis said. "I will tell you this, Australia did not disappoint. It was amazing over there."

Among the highlights of his time in the city was a trip to the Sydney Zoo with Taylor and her crew. News of their private tour with the animals quickly spread, due to aerial footage that aired on a local news station.

On Wednesday, Jason asked if Travis and Taylor had been followed by drones on the outing.

"There were full-on helicopters just flying around," Travis corrected him.

"They helicoptered us. Well, not us -- Taylor," he clarified. "This is all because Taylor's the biggest and the best thing possible."

The couple was able to get up close and personal with several of the zoo's animals, including kangaroos, red pandas, a rhinoceros and even a lion. With a laugh, Travis recalled being particularly terrified and caught off guard by a lion's bellowing roar while he and Taylor were taking a photo.

"Dude, when you hear that," he shared, "me and Tay were taking a picture -- like, roar -- just was like, 'Oh my gosh.' Let alone one, you see three of them run down from their, like, rock, their perch, knowing that they're about to get fed, you see how fast and agile that thing is. Dude, it's over. "

But the lion's roar was nothing compared to the crowd inside Sydney's Accor Stadium during Taylor's performance.

"They're already a rowdy group," he said of the Aussies, acknowledging that the audience was just "a little bit louder" than the one he witnessed in Argentina back in November.

"The Australians are pretty rowdy, they like to have a good time, I like to have a good time," he said. "Taylor is very fond of performing in Australia because the crowds over there and how into it they get, so shout out to Australia for showing up, showing out."

During the show, Taylor once again tweaked to her "Karma" lyric to belt out, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." Afterwards, she was seen giving Travis a kiss as he waited for her in the wings.

He also weighed in on his viral fashion moment with friend and travel buddy Ross Travis. The pair were impossible to miss in bright blue and yellow ensembles which, Travis said, were not planned.

"Did you plan to look like Bluey and Bingo?" Jason joked, referencing the beloved Australian cartoon.

"No, we did not," Travis said. "I came downstairs from the hotel and I saw him and I was like, 'god damnit.' ... I had my outfit on, he had his outfit on, we were going to the car on time, we were like, 'We can't change now.' We were like, 'We're just going to have to eat this one.'"

Jason fired back, "Eat what?! You guys look [fantastic]. You look very Australian there."

"We looked like you and Marshmello at the Chiefs after-party," Travis cracked, throwing a dig at Jason's viral post-Super Bowl LVIII luchador mask moment in Las Vegas last month.

Fans were thrilled to see Travis and Ross together in the crowd, as they were spotted mingling with Swifties and handing out guitar picks in a move that's typically performed by the 34-year-old singer's dad, Scott Swift. Travis was also joined in a VIP tent by Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Toni Collette and Baz Luhrmann.

Jason also asked Travis for his thoughts on the numerous Swifties that have taken to attending Eras shows wearing No. 87 Chiefs gear in his honor.

"It's pretty f**king cool to have your jersey being worn even if it's just on a day, or at a football game," Travis admitted.

Travis only made it to one of Taylor's four shows in Sydney before he turned things back around to return to Las Vegas to party with his Chiefs teammates. On Wednesday, he explained why.

"This had been something we had talked about as a team, like, 'Oh man, when we win in Vegas, we're gonna go back and have a good time. Do it right. Hit the casino,'" Travis shared.

The 34-year-old athlete explained that NFL rules forbade them from visiting the casinos while "on business for the organization," so the team wanted to go back on their own time "to have some fun."

"Sure enough, those memories you get of the aftermath with the guys is stuff I'll remember for the rest of my life, man," he added, explaining that changes to next year's team roster are already underway.

"The teams are never the same," he said. "Even to this day, a handful of decisions have been made with the Chiefs and a few guys aren't with us, and I wanted to make sure that I got every chance to enjoy this with those guys immediately afterwards, and it was definitely well worth it."

Travis and Jason recorded Wednesday's episode of New Heights together in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, less than 24 hours after the latter -- a beloved center for the Philadelphia Eagles -- announced his retirement from the NFL. Meanwhile, Taylor has been busy performing a six-night run of sold out dates in Singapore.

Next, the songstress is gearing up to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

