Taylor Swift is celebrating the good times in Sydney, Australia. The pop star reflected on her latest Eras Tour stop in a new social media post, shortly after local police began investigating an alleged incident involving her father, Scott Swift, during their time down under.

"Sydney, Sydney, Sydney, Sydney… what a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you," she captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, featuring a carousel of images from her four-night run at Accor Stadium. "I'm so grateful that we got to be the first tour to play Accor Stadium 4 times. I'll never forget singing with Sabrina, the chaotic acoustic mashups, and the crowds that were louder (singing AND screaming) than I thought humanly possible. I want to thank all of the Aussie fans for being so positive and passionate, so funny and wild and FUN. Love you forever 🤍."

Among the highlights from her latest shows was a surprise set featuring her tour opener, Sabrina Carpenter, when the duo joined forces on a mashup of Swift's "White Horse" and "Coney Island." Other mashups in Sydney included "Should've Said No" and "You're Not Sorry," "New Year's Day" and "Peace," "Is It Over Now" and "I Wish You Would," "Haunted" and "Exile," "Would've Could've Should've" and "Ivy," and "Forever & Always" and "Maroon."

Friday's show drew a notable list of VIPs, including Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as well as Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Toni Collette and Baz Luhrmann.

Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The next night, Rebel Wilson was among those in the crowd. The actress shared a video of herself singing along to "Shake It Off" with Swift's dad.

On Tuesday, news broke that Scott was among those caught up in an Australian investigation pertaining to an alleged assault involving a paparazzi photographer.

According to TheAustralian.com, the incident occurred Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. at the Neutral Bay Wharf as Taylor and Scott were disembarking from a ferry and bombarded by people waiting for them. The father and daughter were reportedly returning from celebrations at the end of the Sydney leg of her Eras Tour, which followed a previous Australian stop in Melbourne.

In a statement, the New South Wales Police Media Unit tells ET, "Police are investigating an alleged assault on Sydney's North Shore this morning. Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30am (Tuesday 27 February 2024), before leaving the location. The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command."

While police did not confirm the identities of those involved, the outlet that first reported the incident named Scott as the 71-year-old and photographer Ben McDonald as the 51-year-old. McDonald spoke with NCA Newswire and alleged that Scott became aggressive with him as they neared the group of paparazzi waiting.

"As she got closer, the security shoved his umbrella in my face and camera, then as she got in the car her dad decides to charge me and punch me in the chops" McDonald alleged, adding that he called the police to report the incident but did not require medical services.

A spokesperson for the singer told ET, "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

The matter remains under investigation with Australian authorities at this time.

Getty Images

Taylor is set to take the Eras Tour to Singapore to perform a run of six sold-out shows from March 6-9. After that, she'll take some time off the road to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Then, she'll resume touring on May 9 in Paris, France. Get the ET Newsletter Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT: