Barry Keoghan is celebrating his rumored girlfriend. On Friday, Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram to share pics and videos of her duet with Taylor Swift during the pop star's Eras Tour concert in Sydney, Australia, and got support in the comments section from Keoghan.

Carpenter is serving as an opening act on Swift's world tour, but had to cancel her set at a recent show due to a weather-related delay. Swift made it up to Carpenter by inviting her onstage for the acoustic portion of her set, and the two women performed a mashup of "White Horse" and "Coney Island."

"9 year old Sabrina singing 'White Horse' would never see this s**t coming!" Carpenter captioned her post. "I love you so so so dearly Taylor. Always have always will."

Keoghan was as delighted by Carpenter's joy as she was, leaving the queen emoji in the comments section.

Carpenter and Keoghan first sparked dating rumors at the end of last year when they were seen together in a parking lot. Since then, they have been spotted together at L.A. hot spots Nobu and Luna Luna.

Earlier this month, the Saltburn actor, 31, and the "Nonsense" singer, 24, were photographed leaving Delilah in West Hollywood.

"Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been spending time together," a source previously told ET. "On Friday night, the couple had dinner at Nobu before heading to the Hotel Bel-Air. Barry was also spotted at Sabrina's home over the weekend, sharing a kiss goodbye when he left."

Watch the video below for more on the rumored couple.

RELATED CONTENT: