Andy Reid has nothing but appreciation for Taylor Swift's involvement in the Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom -- and he's revealing one way in which she won over the entire team.

Reid recently spoke with NFL analyst Chris Simms on an episode of his PFT Live podcast, and praised the "Anti-Hero" songstress for being so down-to-earth despite her immense fame.

"Since the queen has passed away, she might be the most famous person in the world," Reid said, when asked how he felt about Swift cheering on the team amid her high-profile romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. "She's so grounded for who she is."

As for Swift cheering on the Chiefs -- and coming out to so many of their games, including Super Bowl LVIII, where they won their second championship in a row by defeating the San Francisco 49ers -- Reid explained, "I think it's a great escape for her... she sincerely enjoys the games."

And the players apparently enjoy having her as a fan as well. As Reid revealed, "Behind the scenes, she likes to cook. So she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts."

"So it was over," Reid said with a laugh. "She knew right where to go." However, he did seemingly lament not getting one of those baked sweets for himself.

Reid similarly praised Swift back in January, during an interview with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray on their Let's Go! podcast.

"She's been great," the coach said. "Listen, she's a good girl and I'm happy for Trav, and there has been no distraction that way at all. Trav's handled it right, she's handled it right, and we just move forward, so it hasn't been a problem at all."

Reid has his own history with the Swift family after previously serving as the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012. The singer grew up nearby -- on a Christmas tree farm in West Reading, Pennsylvania -- and her dad, Scott Swift, has been a longtime Birds fan.

"I knew her before, from Philadelphia," Reid reiterated on the podcast. "Her dad played at [the University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy, so I had met him there, and her."

It's been an epic few weeks for Swift and Kelce, who have spent a good chunk of February traveling to support each other on their individual career pursuits.

On Feb. 4, Swift attended the GRAMMY Awards, winning two trophies, and then headed to Tokyo, Japan, for four nights of shows from Feb. 7-10. From there, she immediately returned to the United States to support Kelce and the Chiefs at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

She subsequently flew to Australia for the next leg of her world tour, and Kelce flew down under to catch a show in Sydney. It's been a real whirlwind for the pair, who first went public with their romance when Swift cheered him on at a game back in September. Check out the video below for more on their headline-grabbing romance.

RELATED CONTENT: