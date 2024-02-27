Taylor Swift fans may recognize Brittany Mahomes' latest dress all too well.

The famed wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems to have drawn some style inspiration from fellow WAG Taylor Swift for a recent getaway. Mahomes posted from her friend's bachelorette weekend in Mexico, where she notably sported a near-identical version of the dress Swift sported on the cover of TIME's Person of the Year 2024 issue. The world-famous songstress posed in a charcoal crystal embellished gown by AREA featuring spaghetti straps and a cone bustier bodice.

In pictures posted on Mahomes' Instagram Story, she posed with her friend in the minidress version of the gown, which -- with a $1,595 price tag -- is currently available for purchase.

The women, who have seemingly grown close since Swift and tight end Travis Kelce's romance began last year, have already shared several twinning style moments before. They wore matching jackets to a game in January and had stepped out for dinner together in similar tall boots earlier that same month.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Mahomes later celebrated the Chiefs going to the 2024 Super Bowl with photos of her and Swift hugging while wearing matching conference champions hats.

Judging by Swift and Kelce's ongoing romance, there's no sign their romance -- or this friendship -- is stopping anytime soon as the 2024 Super Bowl champion recently traveled to Australia to be with Swift during her recent Eras tour shows in Sydney.

"Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship," a source recently told ET. "Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They're making a joint effort to make things work."

