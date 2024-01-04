Taylor Swift is bonding with the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs. An eyewitness tells ET that Travis Kelce's girlfriend stepped out at Rye in Leawood, Kansas, on Saturday with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, and other Chiefs players' wives and girlfriends.

"Travis Kelce and the Mahomeses are regulars at the restaurant and come in often," the eyewitness says of the tight end and the quarterback, respectively.

Per the eyewitness, the women arrived to the restaurant around 7:00 p.m. and enjoyed dinner in a private room for around three hours. During the meal, Swift ordered a French Blonde cocktail and a pasta dish, while the group as a whole enjoyed a goat cheese appetizer, the eyewitness says.

When dessert time rolled around, Swift ordered the cinnamon roll, which, the eyewitness says, happens to be one of Kelce's favorite dishes. The women also dined on lemon meringue and banana cream pie.

"At one point during the evening, Taylor walked through the dining room and other restaurant-goers noticed and gasped. Someone shouted out that they loved her. Taylor was very sweet and great," the eyewitness says. "There were lots of laughs throughout the night and everyone had a great time."

The night out came shortly after Swift stepped out for the Chiefs' New Year's Day game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After Kelce's team came out victorious, he and Swift were spotted kissing during a New Year's Eve party.

"It was fun, and then we all got to celebrate New Year's together," Kelce told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on the duo's latest episode of their New Heights podcast. "It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family. I think I had over 50 to 55 people come in for this one. Yeah, a good New Year's celebration with all the friends and fam."

Afterwards, a source told ET, "Taylor and Travis are closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they're an amazing match."

"They love being together no matter what they're doing and appreciate the little things in life. They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time," the source said. "Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis' side loves Taylor and vice versa. It's a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."

