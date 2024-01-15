Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes had a fun photoshoot during Saturday's Kansas City Chiefs game, showing off their coordinating looks and matching jackets.

The pals posed together in their gameday fits for a series of pics, with Taylor seriously smizing in the first shot before breaking into several silly poses. The 34-year-old singer sticks her tongue out while holding a glass of white wine in one of the photos, gazes sweetly at Brittany in another, and even cops a feel of Brittany's faux fur bucket hat. Fellow WAG Lyndsay Bell joins the fun for a few poses, with the ladies placing their hands on her pregnant belly while Taylor takes a comical swig of her wine.

"Twinning & Winning💯," Brittany captioned her carousel, which concluded with a candid snap taken from behind in which Taylor can be seen wrapping her arm around Brittany's back and nuzzling in as they watch the field.

The pals kept warm in custom puffer coats -- handcrafted by Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback, Kyle Juszczyk. Swift's outerwear was emblazoned with no. 87 in support of her beau, Travis Kelce, while Brittany's matching piece was modeled from husband Patrick Mahomes' no. 15 jersey.

But their matchy-matchy moment didn't stop with the outerwear. They kept the theme going with complimentary white hats and black leather pants with flat boots. They opted for a bit of duality with their tops, as Swift went for a black shirt and Brittany donned a white one.

In a fun coincidence, Juszczyk also created a similar item for Taylor's ex-boyfriend and longtime friend, Taylor Lautner, as he attended the Detroit Lions game on Sunday. The Twilight actor's wife, also named Taylor Lautner, commented on Brittany's post that featured the "Karma" singer.

"The last pic," she gushed.

The Chiefs Kingdom had reason to celebrate on Saturday as the team scored a win over the Miami Dolphins and advanced to the next round of the NFL playoffs. During the game, Taylor even got into the spirit by dancing along with the fans to "Swag Surfin'" by Fast Life Yungstaz.

Getty

The songstress has become a regular fixture at the Chiefs games -- since making her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24. Following Saturday's victory, the "Love Story" singer and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together hand-in-hand.

Taylor also seems to have developed a close friendship with Brittany, as the duo have been spotted enjoying several nights out together including, most recently, a dinner at Spago in Beverly Hills, California.

