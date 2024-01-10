Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they wear mics and expensive tailored suits. Exhibit A -- Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN personality on Wednesday came to Taylor Swift's defense against critics who say she's a distraction when she attends NFL games to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's crystal clear Smith is all in on Swelce, and that much was evident by his passionate defense of the relationship during Wednesday's First Take show, when he went to bat for the Midnights singer and said any criticism directed at her is utterly unfair.

And that criticism is especially unfair when fans and others bemoan cameras zooming in on her as she cheers and watches from a luxury box.

"She's going to support a dude to show up at a football game and the camera's on her, that ain't her fault," Smith shouted in his trademark indoor shouting voice. "Taylor Swift is that girl. Let's show some respect!"

And to anyone suggesting or merely inferring that she attended Kelce's games to generate attention for her Eras Tour?

Again, Smith's not buying it.

"It's not like she used the games to bump up the concerts. Oh no! Those kids were going to her concerts whether the NFL was promoting her or not," Smith exclaimed. "Taylor Swift is that girl. Let's show some respect. She probably is gonna have a positive impact on Travis Kelce's performance, OK? I'm not trying to disrespect Taylor Swift."

Smith, who has never officially declared himself a Swiftie but has fawned over the "Anti-Hero" singer in the past despite being a self-proclaimed member of the Beyhive, got downright serious coming to Swift's defense.

"And I'm having fun here, but I'm serious as well," he said. "I have to take a moment to come to the defense of Taylor Swift. Everybody's sitting up there and acting like she's some kind of impediment. Excuse me. She did her job. That Eras Tour? Off the chain, generated billions."

Back when the Swift and Kelce romance rumors began and took the world by storm, Smith also weighed in and gave the relationship his seal of approval. And, by the way, that seal of approval came after the former Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist said he dropped a cool $20,000 to take his daughter and her friends to an Eras Tour concert.

And after Time named Swift its Person of the Year, Smith went on his show and again staunchly supported her achievement.

"Now, let me tell y'all something right now," he said. "This woman right here has dominated the entire year. She is the Woman of the Year, the Artist of the Year. Now, I'm a Beyoncé fan all day, every day. Nobody on this planet comes before Beyoncé in my eyes. But I gotta tell you something. I'm not one who will ever be accused of listening to Taylor Swift music. You ain't gonna hear me out there and singing her songs or anything like that, but when I took my daughters to her concert and I watched that girl throw down, I said, 'Daaaamn.' She turned it out. It was off the chain. I can't deny it."

RELATED CONTENT: