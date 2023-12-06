Taylor Swift has been welcomed into the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom with open arms. The "Karma" singer has made another appearance with NFL wives Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell as the trio are all smiles in a new pic together.

Brittany, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a photo on Instagram of the women posing together in their black and red ensembles inside a private suite at Lambeau Field on Sunday with the caption, "❤️G A M E D A Y S🖤." The shot was included in a carousel of images, which also included a photo of Brittany watching the game from the sidelines of the gridiron, and another of Brittany and Lyndsay, who is married to Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, embracing in a hug to keep warm.

In the end, the Chiefs lost to the Green Bay Packers, 27-19.

Since becoming involved with tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor has now attended five Chiefs games. Of all the games that the Spotify global top artist has attended, Sunday's was the first that was a loss for the Missouri team.

The game day get-together comes on the heels of a festive triple date night for the couples.

On Friday, Travis and Taylor were spotted at a pop-up bar called Miracle in Kansas City, Missouri, for the Kansas City Chiefs' holiday party, and they mingled with Travis' teammates and their spouses.

"Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, and Blake and Lyndsay Bell all enjoyed a night out at Miracle Pop Up Bar in Kansas City on Friday night," an onlooker confirmed to ET. "They were in a semi-private area of the venue and all enjoyed a great evening."

Photos posted online by fan accounts for the 33-year-old singer appear to show Taylor in a sweater with a squirrel on it. Rumors online indicate that 34-year-old Travis was also wearing an identical sweater. If true, the squirrel sweaters may be a nod to Travis' resurfaced tweets about the woodland animal.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Taylor was named Time magazine's 2023 Person of the Year and opened up about her relationship in a rare interview.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she says. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

Taylor and Travis went public in September, when the former stepped out to attend the her beau's home game against the Chicago Bears. The songstress' surprise appearance made headlines, as she joined Travis' mother -- Donna Kelce -- in a private suite to cheer for the NFL star in her signature, highly animated fashion. Afterward, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium and driving to a local post-game party in the athlete's Chevrolet Chevelle.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," she continued.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she declared. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

Getty Images

After years of laying low and a split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, in March, Taylor has spent much of 2023 in the spotlight amid her smash hit Eras Tour and enjoying New York City nightlife between performances.

"Over the years, I've learned I don’t have the time or bandwidth to get pressed about things that don’t matter. Yes, if I go out to dinner, there’s going to be a whole chaotic situation outside the restaurant. But I still want to go to dinner with my friends," Taylor told Time. "Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years -- I'll never get that time back. I'm more trusting now than I was six years ago."

Taylor Swift is seen in Midtown on December 05, 2023 in New York City. - Raymond Hall/GC Images

On Tuesday night, Taylor was snapped by photographers as she stepped out to enjoy dinner with her friend and longtime musical collaborator, Jack Antonoff. The duo ate at Paros, a new restaurant in the Tribeca neighborhood of NYC by Top Chef's George Pagonis.

"They arrived at around 7:45 p.m. and Taylor seemed like she was in a good mood," an eyewitness tells ET. "She was smiling throughout the meal and the group sat in a booth right by the bar. It looked they shared a few different dishes. Taylor was low key and shook some fans hands on her way out. She also thanked the manager and complimented the delicious food before leaving at around 10 p.m."

Last month, ET reported that Taylor -- during her two-month hiatus from her Eras Tour -- is planning to spend quality time in Kansas City with Travis.

"Things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way. Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis' house in Kansas City while she is on a break from touring," a source told ET. "They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere."

