Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still enjoying each other's company. The rumored couple was spotted with Taylor's arms wrapped around Travis at the NFL star's now-famous after-party following his team's win on Sunday.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Taylor stands above Travis with her arms wrapped around his neck as she seemingly speaks to someone across from her. Per the outlet, the snapshot comes from Travis' team party at Prime Social in Kansas City, Missouri, where a source confirmed to ET that Travis rented out the entire restaurant for his event.

An eyewitness told ET, "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

The photos are the first time fans have seen photos of the couple outside of Arrowhead Stadium, where Taylor attended Travis' game earlier that same day. The GRAMMY winner sat next to Travis' mom for the match.

On Wednesday, Travis addressed the moment in a new episode of his New Heights podcast -- which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce -- revealing what Mama Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, and his close friends had to say about the pop icon.

"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family."

Further gushing over the singer, Travis added, "She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."

Jason, meanwhile, joked that the suite "could not have been up to the fire code," as it was "packed to the rafters" that day.

"There were way too many people in there," he cracked.

A source later confirmed to to ET that the pair had spent some time together prior to their public debut at Sunday's game, telling ET, "Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them."

Having just wrapped the first leg of her Eras World Tour, the source added, "Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities."

