Travis Kelce is addressing his rumored romance with Taylor Swift.

In a new episode of his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, NFL pro Jason Kelce, the 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about Taylor's headline-making appearance at his game on Sunday and where he stands with the "Anti-Hero" singer.

"Man, that was a crazy game," Travis teased at the start of the episode, prompting Jason to quip, "What was crazy about it?"

"Ah, man it was just action packed, you know what I mean," Travis continued, referencing Taylor's excited cheering at the event. "People were screaming, people were chest bumping, people were high fiving, banging on the glass, just doing everything. It was wild, man. It was an exciting game. Chiefs Kingdom was in attendance, and they were going crazy."

After a bit of football-specific chatter, Travis and Jason circled back around to the topic of Taylor.

Cooper Neill/Getty

"We've been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life, but now we've gotta talk about it," Jason prompted, asking Travis to describe what his life has been like in recent weeks.

"I'm on the rollercoaster, man. Rollercoaster of life," he began. "I've noticed a few things, yeah, like paparazzi outside my house. S**t like that, for sure."

Travis went on to share that Taylor has earned the stamp of approval from his friends and family who were with her at Arrowhead Stadium, which included his mom, Donna Kelce.

"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light."

Swift was spotted laughing and smiling as she and Donna chatted throughout the game, while rooting enthusiastically for Kelce and the Chiefs as they played the Bears, winning 41-10.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there -- that s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure," Travis said. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Cheville to the game."

Taylor and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together, later capping off the thrilling night with a surprise late-night dinner.

"Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage," Travis concluded.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Later, Jason opened it up for Travis to directly address the ongoing rumors of a budding relationship with the songstress.

"I know I brought all this attention to me. Right, I'm the one that was I did the whole friendship bracelet thing, and you know told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor," he admitted.

"You gotta shoot your shot," Jason quipped.

"You miss 100 percent you don't take, baby," Travis cracked, before getting serious.

"Um, so yeah. I think what's real is that, um, you know, it is my personal life and, um, I want to respect both of our lives," he began. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows, like the McAfee show and any other show that I go on from here on out, you know ... I'm enjoying life. And I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, um, I think me talking about sports and saying, 'alright now' will have to be kinda where I keep it."

A source recently confirmed to ET that the pair had spent some time together prior to their public debut at Sunday's game, telling ET, "Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them."

Having just wrapped the first leg of her Eras World Tour, the source adds, "Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities."

