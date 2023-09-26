Travis Kelce took a spin in the hot seat back in 2016 as he was asked to play "Kiss, Marry, Kill" with a trio of pop stars that included Taylor Swift. The clip has recently resurfaced in the wake of Swift's recent whirlwind appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's game and private after-party over the weekend, with rumors of a budding romance between the pair taking the internet by storm.

In an interview with Afterbuzz TV to promote his then-reality series, Catching Kelce, the pro NFL player reluctantly tackled several rounds of the divisive party game. First up: Swift, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.

"Damn, that’s messed up. I don’t want to kill any of them," Kelce began before first offing Grande.

"Sorry, love you, but you're gone," he said of the "Dangerous Woman" singer.

"Taylor Swift would be the kiss," he continued. "And what’s the last one? Katy Perry? Yeah, Katy Perry would be the marry."

After Swift and Kelce were first seen together on Sunday, ET is learning more about the rumored couple's relationship.

A source confirmed to ET on Monday that the pair had spent some time together prior to their public debut at the NFL game, telling ET, "Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them."

Having just wrapped the first leg of her Eras World Tour, the source added, "Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities."

In recent months, Kelce had been open about his desire to connect with Swift. He revealed in July that he tried to use a friendship bracelet to pass Swift his number during her Kansas City concert at Arrowhead Stadium and, later, said that he had extended an invitation for her to come see him play during one of his games.

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her," a source told ET earlier this month. "He is a simple guy who is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

