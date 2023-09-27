Travis Kelce's inner circle had high praise for Taylor Swift after the singer created a frenzy with her presence at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game.

Wearing a Chiefs jacket and KSUBI denim shorts, Taylor absolutely stole the show as she sat next to Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, in the NFL pro's private suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and offered up enthusiastic cheers that included chest bumps, high fives, and plenty of shouting.

On Wednesday, Travis addressed the moment in a new episode of his New Heights podcast -- which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce -- revealing what Mama Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, and his close friends had to say about the pop icon.

"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family."

Further gushing over the singer, Travis added, "She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."

Jason, meanwhile, joked that the suite "could not have been up to the fire code," as it was "packed to the rafters" that day.

"There were way too many people in there," he cracked.

While cameras were fixed on Swift during the game, Travis was also spotted down on the sidelines in what looks like a sweet moment of watching Taylor.

Video has surfaced online of the Chiefs tight end appearing to look up in awe at the private suite where she was seated. Smiling and shaking his head ever so slightly, he seems to say, "Damn. She's right there."

"To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there -- that s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure," Travis said on Wednesday's podcast.

The Chiefs had lots to celebrate after beating the Chicago Bears, 41-10 on Sunday. In a post-game interview, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joked that he felt "a little bit of pressure" to get the ball to Travis and deliver a win for the Swifties. "I think he wanted to get into the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to," he said.

Later, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together in his "getaway car" and kept the festivities going as they shut down a popular restaurant for a private post-game party.

An eyewitness at Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City, told ET, "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

A source also told ET, "Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert. Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that's not going to stop them from enjoying life when it's the right moment."

Meanwhile, one patron at the restaurant that night told ET, "So we went to Prime Social Rooftop for my friend's 22nd birthday. They informed us before we left that they had a 'hard close' at 8 p.m. and of course, seeing that Taylor was at the Chiefs game, we were already joking that she was going to be there."

As the clock neared 8 p.m., the restaurant staff approached diners with to-go boxes, informing them that they had to vacate the premises. To compensate for the early closure, the staff graciously offered free drinks at their sister restaurant a few floors down. The restaurant patrons couldn't help but wonder if this unusual situation was for the benefit of Taylor and Travis.

When asked about the unexpected turn of events, the restaurant staff maintained a shroud of secrecy, smiling and replying that they "can't confirm or deny" the reason for the abrupt closure. However, as conversations with the staff continued, it became evident that they were thrilled about the special guests in attendance and even promised to convey greetings to Taylor.

On his podcast, Travis shared that paparazzi has been surrounding his home since rumors started circulating about his potential romance with the singer.

"I know I brought all this attention to me. Right, I'm the one that was I did the whole friendship bracelet thing, and you know told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor," he admitted.

"Um, so yeah. I think what's real is that, um, you know, it is my personal life and, um, I want to respect both of our lives," he began. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows, like [The Pat McAfee Show] and any other show that I go on from here on out, you know ... I'm enjoying life. And I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, um, I think me talking about sports and saying, 'alright now' will have to be kinda where I keep it."

A source recently confirmed to ET that the pair had spent some time together prior to their public debut at Sunday's game, telling ET, "Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them."

Having just wrapped the first leg of her Eras Tour, the source added, "Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities."

