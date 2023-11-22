Travis Kelce is having a laugh at his younger self. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end playfully addressed several of his recently resurfaced tweets from 2011, writing them off as "nonsense."

"What's hilarious is that nobody followed me back then," Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, on Wednesday's episode of the siblings' New Heights podcast. "I will say that I've been trying to get all those tweets deleted. Like, since I've gotten into the league, I'm like, 'Gosh, I just want all those things to get deleted.' And sure enough, it came surface level and everybody f**king dove into 2011. What a f**king year that was."

Travis made headlines last week after several of his old tweets began circulating online between Taylor Swift fans. Among the fan-favorites were a series of Travis' musings, including the gem: "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy."

"I was just like using Twitter as like a diary," Travis said on the podcast. "I'm just out here saying nonsense."

After Travis lamented that he spelled squirrel "like a jacka**," Jason attempted to reassure him with his signature humor.

"I mean, first of all, that's the new spelling of squirrel," Jason joked. "I'm only spelling squirrel like that from now on. I don't know why it's spelled the other way. And I did not know they eat bread either. This one gets crushed. I think the only reason it's getting crushed is because the spelling. Outside of that, I'd be pretty enjoyed if I'm over here throwing bread around and a squirrel's eating it, I'd be pretty pumped up."

Added Travis, "I made a friend."

"This is why I don't tweet anymore," he continued. "Because it's just nonsense."

Later, Jason assured Travis that he's in fine company when it comes to regrettable social media posts.

"I feel like everybody hates their old tweets," he insisted. "It doesn't matter what it was that you're tweeting, you're like, 'Why did I think that was funnier?' Like, 'I was trying to make a joke.'"

Travis asked, "What was I even f**king doing with some of these tweets?"

Elsewhere in Wednesday's New Heights episode, Jason marveled at the power of the Swifties on X (formerly known as Twitter) after his and Travis' new holiday song, "Fairytale of Philadelphia," hit No. 1 on iTunes.

"We are officially rock stars," Jason quipped.

"We owe a big thanks to one group in particular, besides the 92 percenters," Jason said, referencing the nickname of their New Heights fanbase. "And that's the Swifties."

Travis echoed the sentiment, adding, "One thousand percent."

Jason said that he unintentionally called Swift's followers into action when he first tweeted about the song hitting No. 8 on the cart.

"I got like 85 tweets from Swifties across the world being like, 'You think eight is good? We're taking this to No. 1," he explained, laughing. "It's a powerful group of people."

Travis also offered up his gratitude to the "Karma" singer.

"Thanks, Taylor, appreciate you," he said. "And thank you to the Swifties. Thank you."

And while Travis said that he had expected a full roasting when it came to showing off his singing abilities on the track, he was surprised at the way his week ended up taking a left turn.

"Nobody torched me for the singing -- I got my fix for this one," he said, laughing off the social media snafu. "I was getting lit up left and right. This s**t was the best."

