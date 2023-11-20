Travis Kelce may have been facing off against his brother's NFL team but it didn't stop him from sharing a sweet reaction to a Taylor Swift-inspired sign.

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs showdown against his brother Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles, Travis, 34, looked out into the stands at Arrowhead Stadium to see one fan holding up a sign just for him.

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," the sign -- caught on video in a TikTok video posted by the NFL -- reads.

In response, the tight end waves at the stands and appears to don a smile before getting back into the pre-game mood for warmups.

The clip was recorded just before the Chiefs faced the Eagles Monday evening in what the NFL has dubbed "The Kelce Bowl."

The fan's sign was a direct reference to a lyric change that Swift, 33, pulled off at one of Eras Tour concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina when Travis was present.

During the show at Estadio Monumental, the Midnights singer pulled an audible while singing "Karma" and belted out, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Immediately after Swift sang that line, the entire crowd went wild and fans near the VIP box where Travis was standing looked quickly to see his reaction.

In videos posted online, the American football star can be seen intently listening before she sang that line, and when she switched the lyrics the Kansas City Chiefs star was beside himself.

In response, Travis covered his face in disbelief and excitement while Swift's dad, Scott Kingsley Swift (wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard), tapped Kelce's shoulder as if saying "Did you hear that?!?"

On Monday, before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game, Travis opened up in an article about how his recent relationship with Swift began.

In a cover story for WSJ. Magazine's December/January issue, on newsstands Dec. 9, Travis is interviewed by Pulitzer-winning author J.R. Moehringer -- who recently co-authored Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

"I don't know if I want to get into all of it," he says at first. Famously, Travis previously said that he had attempted -- unsuccessfully -- to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this year. He later issued a public invitation for the songstress to join him at one of his NFL games and, in September, she took him up on it.

He said that it was Swift's own cousins who played matchmakers for them and shared more details on why he has been playing it coy when it comes to speaking about her publicly.

"That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away," he said.

Travis also said that despite the heightened attention and scrutiny he is receiving being Swift's "Lover," he is all in and not running away from it.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them... I've never dealt with it," Travis said. "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

RELATED CONTENT: