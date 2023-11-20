Donna Kelce knows her son, Travis Kelce, scored a touchdown with his Taylor Swift romance!

Inside the latest edition of the WSJ Magazine's December/January issue, the NFL's most famous mom gushes about her son's relationship with the pop star.

"I can tell you this,” she says inside the magazine. "He's happier than I've seen him in a long time.... God bless him, he shot for the stars!"

Donna and Taylor have rubbed shoulders as she has been joined by the "Blank Space" singer on multiple occasions inside Travis' suite at Arrowhead Stadium since the pair began their romance in August. For his part, Travis spent time with Taylor's father earlier this month, as she kicked off the South American leg of her Eras Tour.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

On Monday, Donna -- who is gearing up to cheer for both her sons as Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs face Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles during Monday Night Football -- spoke about all the attention Travis is receiving because of his latest love story.

"I think attention is just part of the whole thing, obviously it's a mega star and I think Travis is embracing it as much as he can," Mama Kelce told Good Morning America on Monday. "I think it's OK. He likes attention, he'll be fine, as long as he can handle it, I don't have any problems with it. She's a very, very nice person."

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Attention has been a big factor of the GRAMMY winner and Super Bowl champion's relationship, with coverage going across the NFL and beyond. In October, Travis admitted that the NFL was kind of "overdoing it" when it came to the coverage.

Inside his latest interview, Travis got more candid than ever about his relationship with Taylor. No. 87 even shared why he was initially tight-lipped about the "Karma" singer.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix

"That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away," he tells WSJ Magazine. "Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them... I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Travis, 34, also gushed about the importance of family in Taylor's life and how that is a quality they each relate to.

Gotham/GC Images

"Everybody knows I'm a family guy," he says. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

Another key to their relationship? Words.

"She writes catchy jingles," he says. "I've never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f**king mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."

