Travis Kelce has a message for the NFL: You need to calm down.

In a new episode of the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end's New Heights podcast -- which he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce -- Travis addressed Taylor Swift's latest appearance at his Sunday Night Football game against the New York Jets this week in East Rutherford, New Jersey, when she brought along a bevy of A-list pals including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and more. During the telecast -- which also included Swift-themed promos -- cameras repeatedly cut to the celeb suite throughout the game, prompting frustration from many longtime football fans. The episode is aptly titled with a reference to Swift's 2019 Lover track, "You Need to Calm Down."

"Is the NFL overdoing it? What is your honest opinion?" Jason asks his brother.

"I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed," Travis responds.

"Take away your feelings for Taylor," Jason teases, "What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at the games?"

With a laugh, Travis admits that he thinks it's "fun" to see stars at the game. "I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think..."

"They're overdoing it," Jason interjects.

"They're overdoing it a little bit, for sure," Travis continues. "Especially my situation."

He adds, "I think they're just trying to have fun with it."

Elsa/Getty Images

Ahead of the game, NBC promoted their broadcast of the hotly anticipated match-up by going all-in on promoting Swift's rumored romance with Kelce. They had Taylor-themed promos, a segment featuring Carson Daly and The Voice explaining football to Swifties, and more than a few cutaways and references to the songstress throughout the night.

The blitz paid off and NBC reaped the rewards with a massive ratings boost.

NBC's broadcast of the surprisingly close game reportedly averaged 27 million viewers, and topped off at around 29 million during the second quarter, according to Deadline.

In Wednesday's podcast, Jason notes that two million of those viewers were said to be female.

"That's gotta be an NFL record right there," he says. "I think a few of them might have been there for Deadpool and, uh, Taylor."

The brothers also addressed their mom, Donna Kelce, and her whirlwind day of attending both the Eagles and Chiefs games in different cities just hours apart.

"She's been on top of the f**king world, man," Travis gushes.

"I know mom enjoyed it," he adds of her experience in the star-studded suite with Taylor. "I shot her a text, I didn't get a chance to see her, so I shot her a text right after the game on the bus ride to the airport and was like, 'Hey, mom, sorry I didn't get to catch you before I left but I hope you enjoyed the game. I appreciate you always trying to make it to both of our games."

Travis shares that Mama Kelce also thanked him for the opportunity to spend time with Swift and her pals at the games.

"She also told me thank you because she was in an alternate universe, she was sitting there with Deadpool and Wolverine," he jokes, referencing Reynolds' and Jackman's famed superhero roles. "It was a hot ticket, man, you know what I'm saying? That suite was rockin'. They were enjoying themselves. Somebody told me that everybody was enjoying themselves in that suite."

"Who said that?" Jason nudges.

"Mom. Mom told me," Travis quips back. "She was like, 'Oh my God, everybody was enjoying themselves."

Jason concludes with a laugh, "That's what football's all about. Hanging out with your friends, having fun, meeting Wolverine, Deadpool, Blake Lively. That's what this game's about."

On her Instagram page on Monday, Donna appeared to offer Swift her stamp of approval by sharing a video in which Taylor is seen wrapping her arms around her in a sweet embrace. In her first of two posts, which was also shared by the official Sunday Night Football account, text is placed over the video reading, "Travis Kelce's biggest fans" with a red heart.

The second post, shared with the official NFL account, includes the same video of Donna and Swift at the Chiefs game, as well as a video with Jake from State Farm (aka actor Kevin Miles) at the Eagles game earlier in the day.

Elsa/Getty Images

Kelce and Swift, both 33, sparked romance rumors on Sept. 24, when the GRAMMY-winning singer attended the Chiefs vs. Bears game at the NFL star's home stadium. The buzzed-about moment was followed with Swift celebrating the Chiefs' win during a private party.

Though the duo haven't officially confirmed anything, Kelce hasn't been shy when it comes to taking to the comments section. Last week, Kelce admitted he would be willing to trade sports in order to keep things going with Swift, after Mark Cuban suggested she ditch him for a Dallas Mavericks basketball star. More recently, he thanked sportscasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson for manifesting his future connection with Swift on the Calm Down podcast, which was filmed in August. In the resurfaced video, Andrews makes a plea to Taylor Swift to give the Kansas City Chiefs star a chance.

"😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!" No. 87 wrote in the comments.

Recently, a source told ET that Travis and Taylor are "excited about where things are headed" between them.

“When Taylor and Travis first connected, Taylor was looking to have fun while enjoying some downtime," the source said. "So far, it’s been a nice change of pace for her. Now, as things progress between Taylor and Travis, they're both looking to keep it more private. They're both excited about where things are headed."

