Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner took their own getaway car out of MetLife Stadium on Sunday following the New York Jets-Kansas City Chiefs game, while Travis Kelce went his separate way.

Taylor and Sophie were seen walking arm-in-arm as they made their exit from the venue in a white SUV that was parked near the visiting team's family area. The pals looked relaxed in a video posted by Rich Jones Media, as they were escorted by a large swarm of people before climbing into the car together.

In another video, the Chiefs' tight end appeared to exit the stadium on his own, walking toward his team's bus.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were also seen with their arms linked as they offered friendly waves and smiles to onlookers before sharing a hug with quarterback Patrick Mahomes on their way out.

The "Welcome to New York" songstress stole the show once again during the Chiefs' latest game, bringing along pals including Sophie, Blake, Ryan, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, among others. Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, was spotted seated in the same section as Taylor. Additionally, Taylor's backup singer and friend, Melanie Nyema, watched the game with the A-list group.

At one point, Taylor was spotted sharing a sweet embrace with Travis' mom.

Elsa/Getty Images

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Chiefs' game against the Jets was quite a bit closer than many had expected, yet Kansas City emerged victorious, beating the Jets 23-20.

A source previously told ET that the world-famous performer was planning on attending the game.

"The Jets haven’t been notified specifically about Taylor coming to Sunday’s game, but are prepared to welcome her if she decides to come," another source said. "Patrick Mahomes booked a suite for his family and friends and Taylor could be joining that suite."

Taylor's latest appearance at the NFL game comes one week after the pop star set the internet ablaze by popping up next to Travis' mom, Donna, at his game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24. Later that night, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together in his car and kept the festivities going as they shut down a popular restaurant for a private post-game party. The outing was the unexpected confirmation that Taylor and the Super Bowl champ are apparently more than just friends, sparking serious excitement over a possible pairing between pop and football royalty.

Travis addressed Taylor cheering him on in a new episode of his New Heights podcast -- which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce -- and he revealed what Mama Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, and his close friends had to say about the pop star.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family."

"She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," he added with a smile.

Cooper Neill/Getty

Recently, a source told ET that Travis and Taylor are "excited about where things are headed" between them.

“When Taylor and Travis first connected, Taylor was looking to have fun while enjoying some downtime," the source said. "So far, it’s been a nice change of pace for her. Now, as things progress between Taylor and Travis, they're both looking to keep it more private. They're both excited about where things are headed."

Getty

Meanwhile, as Sophie navigates her contentious divorce from Joe Jonas, Taylor has graciously loaned out her New York City apartment to the Game of Thrones actress and her daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

The news came after Taylor, who briefly dated Joe in 2009, and Sophie were spotted hanging out together in New York City on several occasions. Amid the outings, a source told ET that the two women "have always liked and respected each other."

"They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while," the source said. "Sophie doesn't care that Taylor dated Joe. It was so long ago and in the past. Taylor has a good time when she's with Sophie and they enjoyed some fun girl time together."

The good times kept rolling this weekend, as Taylor and Sophie enjoyed a girls night out with Blake and a slew of friends on Saturday night.

