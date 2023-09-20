Sophie Turner is hanging out with her estranged husband's ex-girlfriend. On Tuesday night, the Game of Thrones alum stepped out in New York City with Taylor Swift, who dated Joe Jonas before Turner was married to him.

Turner, who announced her split from Jonas last month, was already inside West Village haunt Via Carota when Swift arrived to have dinner with her and two other women. Swift, who briefly dated Jonas in 2009, was seen hugging Turner in one video from the outing.

From there, Turner and Swift left the restaurant arm-in-arm to head to Temple Bar, a nearby nightclub, where they stayed for a couple of hours before leaving around 11 p.m., according to a source.

"Sophie seemed to be happy and enjoying the night," an eyewitness tells ET, with ET's source adding, "They seemed to be having the best time -- they were laughing and chitchatting with the waitstaff and drinking martinis."

Likewise, a source tells Page Six that, while at Temple Bar, Turner and Swift dined on "many martinis with caviar bumps, which they seemed to love."

Meanwhile, a second source tells ET that the two women "have always liked and respected each other."

"They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while," the source says. "Sophie doesn't care that Taylor dated Joe. It was so long ago and in the past. Taylor has a good time when she's with Sophie and they enjoyed some fun girl time together last night."

Earlier this month, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, saying that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The former couple, who were first linked in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019, share two kids: Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old daughter whose name they've yet to publicly share.

Later, in a joint statement, the former couple addressed the public speculation surrounding their split.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," read the statement. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

