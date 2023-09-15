Sophie Turner is kissing a new man -- onscreen, that is. Amid her divorce from Joe Jonas, the 27-year-old actress was spotted on the Spain set of her upcoming series, Joan, kissing her co-star, Frank Dillane, in a scene.

The photos show Turner and Dillane frolicking on the beach, with the actress wearing a turquoise swimsuit and her co-star in shorts and a button-up shirt.

Several pics feature Turner and Dillane giggling as they play in the ocean, and another shot shows the duo locking lips while in a passionate embrace.

Turner and Dillane are hard at work filming Joan, an upcoming series based on the real-life story of Joan Hannington (Turner), a mother who becomes one of London's most powerful jewel thieves alongside Boise Hannington (Dillane), her eventual husband and partner-in-crime.

In real life, Turner is going through a divorce from Jonas, whom she wed in 2019. The former couple shares two daughters: 3-year-old Willa and a 1-year-old, whose name they've yet to reveal.

Jonas filed for divorce earlier this month. Shortly thereafter, the pair broke their silence, writing in a joint statement, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Amid the split, the former couple's kids have been in Jonas' care while Turner is away working, a source previously told ET.

"Sophie was busy on set filming this summer, so Joe and Sophie figured this setup would be best for their kids," the source said of having the girls join their dad on his Jonas Brothers tour. "Sophie and Joe's children have been with Joe while he's been touring because he is surrounded by family and it's nice for the kids to be around their aunts, uncles and cousins."

