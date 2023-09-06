Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are setting the record straight. The exes released a joint statement on Wednesday, a day after the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce from the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star.

In the message titled, "statement from the two of us," which was posted to the former couple's respective Instagram accounts, they specifically highlight the speculation in the media surrounding their split.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," reads the joint statement from Turner and Jonas. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Some of these "speculative narratives" have included conflicting rumors surrounding Turner and Jonas' personality types. Earlier this week, TMZ quoted a source, saying, "She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."

But in light of this report, fans have pointed to a 2020 interview between Turner and Conan O'Brian where the actress claimed she enjoyed staying in during the COVID pandemic.

"I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody. I'm just like, if I could stay home all day I would, so this is great for me," she said at the time.

In documents obtained by ET earlier this week, Jonas filed for divorce in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, citing that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

According to the petition, the couple's two children have been living with Jonas in Miami, Florida, and "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility." The former couple also have a prenup in place.

News of the filing comes days after multiple reports confirmed that Jonas retained a divorce attorney. A source told ET that the British actress and the American musician "have been spending more time apart recently."

"Joe has been busy on tour and spending a lot of time with his family," said the source. "Joe has also been caring for their kids a lot."

Jonas' filing also comes after he wore his wedding band during the Jonas Brothers' tour stop in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Eagle-eyed fans initially noticed that the "Hesitate" singer wasn't wearing his wedding ring during recent stops of The Tour -- but he was in Texas.

Jonas also posted a black-and-white photo of himself to Instagram on Monday, clearly showing off his wedding band ahead of the divorce filing.

The breakup news comes after it was reported that Jonas and Turner sold their residence in Miami, Florida, for $15 million in August.

The two were first romantically linked in 2016, and a year later, in October 2017, they confirmed their engagement. In 2019, the couple shocked fans when they tied the knot during a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony -- livestreamed by Diplo -- after the Billboard Music Awards. Two months later, the couple had a larger, "more traditional" ceremony in France.

Turner was on hand last month during the first night of the Jonas Brothers' The Tour stop in New York City. For the occasion, the actress dazzled in a green midi-dress while she sang and danced along with sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

In honor of Jonas' 34th birthday on Aug. 15, Turner also took to her Instagram Story to share a series of romantic photos, including a sweet picture of her and the "Love Bug" singer in matching pajamas.

"Happy birthday handsome," she captioned the snap that featured them inside of a closet rocking the stripped PJs.

In 2020, the "Cool" singer and The Staircase actress welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa. Then in July 2022, they welcomed their second child, a daughter whose name they have yet to make public.

