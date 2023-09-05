Breaking Down Joe Jonas' Divorce Filing Amid Sophie Turner Split

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially ending their marriage.

In documents obtained by ET, the Jonas Brothers singer filed in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, citing that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

News of the filing comes two days after multiple reports confirmed that Jonas retained a divorce attorney. A source told ET that the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star and the 34-year-old "Burnin' Up" musician "have been spending more time apart recently."

Turner and Jonas were first romantically linked in 2016, and a year later, in October 2017, they confirmed their engagement. In 2019, the couple shocked fans when they tied the knot during a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony -- livestreamed by Diplo -- after the Billboard Music Awards. Two months later, the couple had a larger, "more traditional" ceremony in France.

Since then, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, in 2020, and then in July 2022, they welcomed their second child, a daughter whose name they have yet to make public.

Keep scrolling ahead for a breakdown into Jonas' divorce filing.

Joe Jonas files for divorce, claiming his marriage to Sophie Turner is "irretrievably broken"

According to the petition, Jonas is calling for a dissolution of his marriage with Turner, on the grounds that it is irretrievably broken. There are no details given on what specifically broke the marriage.

The filing proposes both parties share equal responsibility for their children

The petition states that it is "in the best interests of the minor children" that Jonas and Turner share parental responsibility, which includes joint custody and establishing a parenting plan that includes a timesharing schedule both on a temporary and permanent basis with the children's primary residence in Miami, Florida.

As the two have not publicly announced the name of either of their daughters, the petition doesn't state either child's full name. Only their initials are used: "W.J. born in 2020" and "D.J. born in 2022."

According to the filing, the children have been residing "with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States."

It was recently reported that Jonas and Turner sold their residence in Miami for $15 million in August. Turner has previously expressed that she wants to move back to England, although she has been based in Florida with her children.

"I miss England so much," the actress told Elle U.K. before the birth of her second daughter in 2022. "The people, the attitude, everything. I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter -- I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing! My parents' house is the epitome of the English countryside -- horses, sheep, cows..."

The petition asks that the court enforce the couple's prenuptial agreement

As stated in the filing, Turner and Jonas got a prenuptial agreement on April 27, 2019. The petition asks that the court determine that the prenup is "valid and enforceable," and require that both parties comply with the terms set up in said agreement.

Although the contents of the prenuptial agreement were not made public for the privacy of the couple, a report from The Blast alleges that the ironclad prenuptial agreement allows both stars to keep all of the royalties from their respective careers: Jonas keeps royalties from the music with his brothers and his other band, DNCE, and Turner keeps all profits and residuals from her acting career, including Game of Thrones.

Turner and Jonas will allegedly also keep the rights to their image and likeness and businesses associated with their celebrity status.

The Blast also reported that any property acquired before the marriage will stay in the owner's name, with the only property split amongst the estranged couple will be the marital home.

Both parties will provide child support

The petition asks that, since both parties can afford child support, the courts require each party to contribute to child support, including health insurance for minor children.

