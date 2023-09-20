Two of Joe Jonas' exes walk into a bar.

Amid her shocking divorce from the Jonas Brothers musician, Sophie Turner was spotted enjoying a girls' night out in New York City on Tuesday with her estranged husband's one-time ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The duo appeared to create a frenzy as they were photographed leaving Via Carota restaurant after enjoying dinner together with friends.

Turner and Swift kept it casual for their outing, with the 27-year-old actress donning a midriff-baring gray top, baggy trousers and sneakers. The 33-year-old songstress paired a red mini-dress with an oversized denim shirt and brown boots. See the pics below.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

The "Cruel Summer" singer famously dated the JoBro, albeit briefly, in 2009.

Jonas and Turner were first romantically linked in 2016 and tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony in 2019. During the course of their relationship, the "Cool" singer and The Staircase actress welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa in 2020. In July 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, whose name they have yet to make public.

Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum on Sept. 5, citing that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Later, in a joint statement, the former couple addressed the public speculation surrounding their split.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," read the statement. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Swift, Jonas and Turner have appeared to be on friendly terms in recent years. In May, Jonas said that he and Swift were "cool" in an interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. Meanwhile, fans have speculated that one line from Swift's "Invisible String" -- "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/ For the boys who broke my heart/ Now I send their babies presents" -- could be about Jonas and Turner's daughter. For her part, Turner has long publicly declared her love of Swift's music.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Swift squashed any bad blood with Jonas in a 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when she was asked about the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager.

"Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," Swift told DeGeneres. "That was too much, that was too much."

"I was 18, yeah," she continued. "We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

The incident Swift is referring to is from a 2008 episode of Ellen when Swift was promoting her album, Fearless, and shared that the songs were about "boys and love." When the daytime host asked if any of the songs were about Jonas, her boyfriend at the time, Swift revealed that they had broken up.

"There's one [song] that's about that guy, but that guy's not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That's ouch," she shared, referencing the song "Forever and Always."

"...We haven't talked since, but you know what, some day I'm gonna find someone really, really great who's right for me," she continued. "...When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

She added, "Sorry, I had to."

Jonas later said it "did feel nice" to receive Swift's apology during an interview on the Lorraine show. "It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but, at the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on. It feels nice. We're all friends. It's all good. We were so young."

RELATED CONTENT: