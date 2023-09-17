Taking a bite out of the Big Apple! Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are painting the town red.

The "Anti-Hero" songstress and the It Ends With Us actress were spotted getting together for a fun girls' night in New York City on Saturday.

Swift, 33, and Lively, 36, were photographed leaving the exclusive hot spot restaurant Zero Bond in New York's NoHo neighborhood.

Swift rocked a black cardigan top and dark, charcoal grey skirt with knee-high burgundy red boots, while Lively sported a whimsical, colorful printed T-shirt, under an open denim button-down, which she paired with a tweed skirt and colorful pumps.

BACKGRID

The fun outing comes less than a week after Swift and Lively enjoyed a star-studded group dinner together, which included Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid.

In a video from the A-list outing on Monday, Sept. 11, Reynolds, wearing dark pants and a light-colored shirt, exits a car and holds the door open for his wife, Lively, who stunned in a light blue coat and heels, and Swift, who opted for a light blue mini dress.

Afterward, couple Kravitz and Tatum were seen walking up to the restaurant, with the former in a black coat and light dress and the latter in a button-up and dark pants.

For their part, Lively and Reynolds exited the restaurant hand-in-hand, telling their pals and the gathered photographers, "Bye, guys, have a good night!" as they walked to another car.

Kravitz and Tatum were the last to leave, hopping in a separate vehicle after their star-studded meal.

That fun outing came just a night before Swift's big, exciting and headline-grabbing night at the 2023 MTV VMAs, where she walked away with nine of the night's biggest honors. Check out the video below to see the highlights of the fun night.

