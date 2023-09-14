It doesn't seem like there's any bad blood between Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift. After the "Heart Attack" singer took to the MTV Video Music Awards stage on Tuesday to perform a medley of her hits with her new rock edge, Lovato made it clear that she appreciated Swift's response to the performance.

Throughout the live broadcast, the "Anti-Hero" singer was spotted in the audience, dancing and singing along to Lovato's songs. Lovato reposted several of the videos, which were flagged to her by fans.

And after a Swift fan account tweeted a video of the GRAMMY winner dancing with her drink to Lovato's song, "Cool for the Summer," Lovato replied to the post on X (formerly Twitter) with a series of heart-covered smiley faces.

Lovato also addressed the A-list audience reaction to her performance during a recent Instagram Live, saying, "I was really proud of it. I'm really happy with it and it was nice to see everybody enjoying it in the audience, dancing to it, Kelsea Ballerini and Taylor Swift, seeing them dance to that made my heart warm. That was really nice."

In addition to her historic wins at the VMAs, Swift also went viral for jamming out to some performances in the audience at the annual awards show.

Though Swift, Lovato, and their mutual friend, Selena Gomez, did spend time together as teens, Swift and Lovato seemingly had a falling out.

In 2016, Lovato made several comments about Swift's "squad" not having "normal bodies" after previously insulting Swift's lack of public political activism.

Lovato was also previously managed by Scooter Braun, a noted public enemy of Swift's, who owns the rights to her music and prompted her to rerecord her early albums. Lovato and Braun have since parted ways professionally, and the Disney Channel alum has been vocal about her support of Swift in recent years.

In 2019, Lovato praised Swift's Lover album on social media, which prompted Swift to reply, "This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face. Thank you @ddlovato."

