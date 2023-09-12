Taylor Swift was undeniably the spotlight stealing star of Tuesday's MTV Video Music Awards -- and not just because of her unbelievable number of total wins.

The "Anti-Hero" singer walked away with nine total trophies when all was said and done, but it was her adorable star-struck meltdowns on stage while accepting the awards -- and her carefree wild dance moves in the audience -- that seemed to really capture the attention of fans.

Swift didn't hold back when it came to enjoying her time at the big show. After wrapping up the US leg of her Eras Tour a few weeks back, maybe Swift was just in the mood to vibe and chill, listening to other artists -- and she did just that.

Whether it was the way she danced wholeheartedly, without a care in the world, to her fellow pop stars, the way she playfully chatted with anyone and everyone around her, or the way she excitedly drank and posed for pics with other stars, Swift's unbridled enthusiasm was truly the most memorable thing from Tuesday's show.

Swift had no problem showing off some sultry dance moves, either while listening to Doja Cat sing "Paint the Town Red," or embodying the free-spirited lyrics in Demi Lovato's "Cool for the Summer."

Swift was just generally a fun and supportive friend as well -- like when Selena Gomez and Rema took home the VMA for Best Afrobeats.

As Gomez walked off the stage, Swift could be seen in the audience cheering with both hands in the air like a diehard superfan.

In fact, just about everything she did -- from gingerly grabbing drinks off a tray to chatting about Doja Cat's incredible stage presence to forming heart shapes with her fingers -- all felt like a window into her soul, and taught everyone a lesson on how to enjoy yourself without reservation.

Check out the video below for more on Swift's epic night at the MTV VMAs -- including her adorable reaction to accepting the night's first award from NSYNC!

