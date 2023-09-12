Awards

Ice Spice Sports Edgy Sheer White Look, Poses With Taylor Swift at VMAs

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV
By Zoe Phillips
Published: 7:10 PM PDT, September 12, 2023

Ice Spice is a first-time nominee at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Ice Spice dazzled in a sheer white gown at Tuesday night's MTV Video Music Awards, stunning the crowd with her A-list fashion look while she spent the evening next to Taylor Swift

Ice Spice impressed the crowd in her floor length white gown featuring tied clasps at each side, along with matching gloves for each arm. Throughout the night, she was spotted seated next to superstar Taylor Swift, where they two were seen posing and chatting ahead of the show. 

Ice Spice is a first-time nominee at this year's VMAs, where she is up for Best New Artist, Best Push Performance and Song of the Summer.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

The young rapper will also make her debut as a presenter at this year's ceremony, alongside other first-time presenters Bebe Rexha, Charli D'Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter.

A-list performers at this year's VMAs include emcee Nicki Minaj, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Shakira, Demi Lovato, Dona Cat, Anita, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerina, Lil Wayne, and more. 

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year's VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

