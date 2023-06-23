Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have released their new single, "Barbie World," for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie movie.

Throughout the music video, there’s no shortage of pink as the duo is seen riding jet-skis through the clouds and living in their Barbie houses as they rap about being fabulous and "pulling in" Ken.

The music video director, Hannah Lux Davis, exclusively tells ET, "It was a privilege to work with Nicki and Ice in close collaboration with the movie studio and Atlantic Records to create the visual for 'Barbie World.' The goal of the video was to create fantastical worlds that both artists could thrive in that could feel like an extension of Greta Gerwig's masterfully-crafted creative vision."

She adds, "Our 'Barbie World' coexists with the film’s effervescent, contagiously happy, playful, witty and empowering tone where anything is possible - and everything is pink! I’m such a huge fan of Greta Gerwig’s work, so to be even this close to one of her films has been an honor."

Produced by Ice Spice’s go-to hitmaker, RiotUSA, the rappers rhyme over a sampling of Aqua's hit 1997 song, "Barbie Girl." This is the second musical collaboration between the female rappers following their last hit, the top-10 Billboard Hot 100 single "Princess Diana Remix."

"Barbie World" is the fourth single from Barbie the Album, following Dua Lipa’s "Dance the Night," Karol G’s "Watati," and PinkPantheress' "Angel." The soundtrack and movie are out on Friday, July 21.

Nicki Minaj—who released "Barbie Tingz" in 2018 and whose fans are known as Barbz— is planning to release her Queen follow-up on Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the third trailer to the upcoming Barbie film dropped, and it showed Margot Robbie, as the world-famous doll, and Ryan Gosling, as Ken, in Barbieland before their "best day ever!" comes to a screeching halt.

Barbie's star-studded cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman, Will Ferrell, and more.

