Ice Spice Makes a See-Through Style Statement at the 2023 BET Awards

The boy may be a liar, but we're not lying about this: Ice Spice arrived at the 2023 BET Awards dressed to impress.

The 23-year-old rapper, who has four first-time nominations at this year's awards ceremony, stepped onto the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday sporting a sheer floor-length number that hugged her curves with her signature red mane.

It's a special time for the breakout star, who released her debut EP Like..? in January. On Friday, "Barbie World," her second collaboration with one of her major influences, Nicki Minaj, was released as a single off of the upcoming soundtrack for Margot Robbie's highly anticipated summer comedy, Barbie. Their other collaboration, "Princess Diana," reached fourth on the Billboard Hot 100.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The New York rapper recently opened up about her seemingly instant rise to fame for Teen Vogue's June issue, breaking down how she manages to stay grounded amid her growing popularity and addressing the controversy surrounding said fame.

"I'm most proud of staying grounded so far, because I've already been through so many things that I know a lot of people would've lost their f**king minds," the 23-year-old told the outlet of her rise to fame. "The whole lifestyle change is super drastic, especially coming from where I come from, not coming from sh*t and not having a lot growing up, to now -- it's the complete opposite.... Even though it's a positive change, it's still a change."

Since the rapper hit the scene, she's found herself on the Met Gala red carpet, gained over 37 million monthly listeners on Spotify and received the cosign of rappers like Drake and the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap herself, Minaj.

Despite internally believing her success was inevitable, the reality still stuns her, Ice admits. "I'm shocked that everybody be f**king with me and s**t," she shared.

Obviously, people like Ice Spice more than she can imagine -- the Bronx native is up for some major honors tonight, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist and the BET Her Award for her "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" collaboration with PinkPantheress.

The BET Awards is in full swing! Be sure to keep up with ET's winner's list throughout the night.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Talks Deleting TikTok Video With North West & Ice Spice

Ice Spice Addresses Comments That She Owes Her Fame to Her Light Skin

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice Perform 'Karma' Remix at The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Explains How Ice Spice 'Karma' Remix Came to Be

2023 Met Gala: Ice Spice Makes Debut in Skintight White Gown This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery