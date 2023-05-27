Taylor Swift and Ice Spice Perform 'Karma' Remix at The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium
How's this for some good karma? Taylor Swift on Friday surprised Swifties by bringing out Ice Spice to perform her "Karma" remix at her Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The crowd got quite the treat, as it was the first time the duo performed the track together on stage. What's more, fans in attendance also got a first-look at the remix's music video, which was released wide later that night. Swift has two more shows at MetLife on Saturday and Sunday before the tour heads to Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois next weekend.
Earlier in the day, the 33-year-old Midnights singer told Spotify that it was the 23-year-old rapper who reached out to collaborate.
"Collaborating with Ice Spice on 'Karma' was one of the most natural things," Swift said in an audio snippet, shared by Spotify. "She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, 'Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.'"
And the feeling was mutual.
"I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my [Eras] tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly," revealed the "Anti-Hero" singer. "So I immediately got her number and said, 'Hey, would you wanna do your version of 'Karma'? Do you relate to this?' So she jumped in headfirst."
The remix was released on the same day Swift also dropped "You're Losing Me," which many Swifties have deduced it's Swift's side of the story as to what led to her split from Joe Alwyn.
