Taylor Swift Seemingly Ready to Speak Now About Joe Alwyn Breakup With 'You're Losing Me'
Taylor Swift dropped "You're Losing Me" on Friday, and in a matter of hours Swifties all around the world have deduced that the track is her side of the story as to what led to her split from Joe Alwyn.
The new track off her Midnights (The Late Night Edition) album seemingly offers insight into the breakup, as first reported by by ET back in April. In the new track, Swift's leading fans to believe she grew apart from the British actor after six years together, with pre-chorus lyrics that includes, "Do I throw out everything we built or keep it? I'm getting tired even for a phoenix. Always risin' from the ashes. Mendin' all her gashes. You might just have dealt the final blow."
Another line goes, "My heart won't start anymore for you. 'Cause you're losing me."
Then there's this -- fans seem to think Alwyn was not down to walk down the aisle.
"I'm the best thing at this party. And I wouldn't marry me either. A pathological people pleaser. Who only wanted you to see her," she sings in the bridge.
Another heartbreaking line goes, "How long could we be a sad song. 'Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? I gave you all my best me's, my endless empathy. And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier. Fighting in only your army, frontlines, don't you ignore me."
And while the song seems to suggest Swift's love faded, it also infers she tried to salvage the relationship.
"And I'm fading, 'thinkin' 'Do something, babe, say something' (Say something). 'Lose something, babe, risk something' (You're losing me). 'Chose something, babe, I got nothing' (I got nothing). 'To believe, unless you're choosing me.'"
Following their breakup, a source told ET that the "Shake It Off" singer is "very focused on touring and her career right now" and that she'll always have "nothing but respect for Joe."
Swift has since moved on with The 1975's frontman, Matty Healy, and is "enjoying her time" with the musician.
"Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history," a source explained to ET, "so there's a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement."
Swift is on her The Eras Tour, which is currently at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
