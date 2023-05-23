Taylor Swift is helping Stevie Nicks mourn a great loss.

The 74-year-old Fleetwood Mac legend took the stage for a show in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday night, where she paid tribute to Swift by thanking her for writing the song "You're On Your Own, Kid" for her Midnights album. The track, Nicks said, helped her grieve the death of her longtime friend and bandmate, Christine McVie.

"Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called 'You’re On Your Own, Kid.' That is the sadness of how I feel," Nicks told the crowd, as captured in a video shared to social media. "As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world. We didn’t have to talk on the phone, we really weren’t phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like, ‘Little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years."

Following audience cheers, Nicks continued, "So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you."

Stevie Nicks thanks Taylor Swift for writing ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ because it’s how she feels after losing Christine McVie. pic.twitter.com/6zgYD0tduk — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 23, 2023

McVie, a singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, died in November 2022 following a brief illness. She was 79.

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, playing alongside her ex-husband, John McVie, as well as Nicks and Mick Fleetwood.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the band said in their social media statement. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

For her part, Nicks offered a handwritten tribute to her longtime friend at the time of her passing.

"See you on the other side, my love," she penned, sharing lyrics from the Haim song "Hallelujah" and a photo of herself and McVie, calling the singer "my best friend in the whole world since the very first day of 1975."

McVie previously spoke about her health in an interview with Rolling Stone, while discussing the possibility of another Fleetwood Mac reunion tour.

"I'm in quite bad health. I've got a chronic back problem which debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don't know if I could actually physically do it. What's that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak," she shared. "I'm quite happy being at home. I don't know if I ever want to tour again. It's bloody hard work… I'll just leave it open and say that we might."

