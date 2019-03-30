Stevie Nicks just couldn't keep her boy bands straight.

The 70-year-old singer hilariously referred to Harry Styles as a member of NSYNC at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, in what was meant to be a compliment to him. Styles presented Nicks with her honor at the event; afterwards, the Fleetwood Mac songstress attempted to explain their bond.

"What I really loved about Harry was that when he decided to make a solo record from NSYNC -- sorry, not NSYNC," Nicks said, realizing her mistake.

"Sorry. I’m never going to live that one down, I know it," she confessed. "One Direction. Well, I liked One Direction too."

Styles -- who wasn't in NSYNC with Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick -- started One Direction with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan on The X Factor in 2010. The group went on hiatus in 2016 to pursue solo projects.

Nicks, who performed with Styles at the event, praised his solo work after her slip up. "He will still be around in 30 or 40 years. He'll still be doing [music] just like I have continued to do it," she told reporters. "He'll still be rocking it across the country when he’s, you know, 60, 70, 50, 40."

Styles had a lot of love for Nicks as well.

"'Dreams' was the first song that I knew all the words to, before I really knew what all the words meant," he said. "She is so much more than a role model. She’s a beacon to all of us. Whenever you hear her voice, life gets just a little bit better. When she sings, the world is hers, and it is yours. She is everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend. Stephanie Nicks, I love you. We all do. And that is true, Stevie."

