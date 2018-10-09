Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Harry Styles to Co-Chair 2019 Met Gala

The 2019 Met Gala co-chairs have been named!

Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Harry Styles will co-chair the annual fashion event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Vogue announced on Tuesday.

This year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion", inspired by Susan Sontag’s iconic 1964 essay, "Notes on 'Camp,'" is somewhat more open to interpretation than past Met Ball themes, and sure to inspire a wide range of bold styles.

Gaga, Williams and Styles join the superstar ranks of past Met Gala co-chairs, including Amal Clooney and Rihanna last year, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams in 2017, Taylor Swift in 2016 and Beyoncé in 2013, to name a few.

The choice of Gaga and Williams, in particular, is fitting, as both starts have donned gorgeous outfits at recent Galas. Williams revealed her baby bump on the 2017 carpet, where the then-pregnant tennis star wore a flowing green gown. Whereas Gaga fully embodied the "Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme when the A Star Is Born leading lady attended in 2016.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

