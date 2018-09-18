Are you ready? Because Harry Styles posed with baby animals again and it might make your heart burst.

The performer, 24, is starring in his second campaign for Gucci men's tailoring cruise 2019 collection -- styled by the fashion house's creative director Alessandro Michele and photographed by Glen Luchford -- and it's more adorable than the last (if that's even possible).

The former One Direction frontman's first campaign for the fall-winter 2018 line featured the British heartthrob in a North London fish and chips shop with a pet chicken and dogs.

This time, Styles was snapped in a renaissance garden of a 16th-century Italian villa with baby goats, lambs and piglets while decked out in Gucci's colorful, ornate suits.

Feast your eyes on the cuteness overload ahead and try not to squeal so loudly if you're at work.

Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Gucci

Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Gucci

Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Gucci

Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Gucci

Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Gucci

Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Gucci

Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Gucci

