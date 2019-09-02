While there may have been some bad blood in the past, it looks like Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift might be on the same page.

Lovato took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a special message of love and praise for Swift, and her new album Lover, on her Instagram Story.

"Life's too short for women not to support other women," the former Disney star wrote. "Especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift."

The praise for Lover, and the intention of putting their reported feud behind them, seemed to come as welcome news for Swift, who gleefully responded by reposting Lovato's message on her own Instagram Story, which she covered in pictures of hugging cats.

"This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face," Swift wrote on the post. "Thank you @ddlovato."

The kind message and response comes after a somewhat shaky relationship between the singers. While Lovato and Swift share a common bestie in Selena Gomez, neither have been known to be close with one another.

Lovato seemingly dissed Swift's $250,000 donation to Kesha back in February 2016. Then, the following October, she appeared to criticize Swift and her famous girl squad -- made up largely of runway models and actress -- for not having "normal bodies."

More recently, Lovato appeared to take sides when Swift began a feud with Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun. Lovato, who is repped by Braun, defended the super agent and slammed several people who had taken Swift's side in the very public fight.

After taking heat from Swift's fans, Lovato decided to take a brief hiatus from social media in July, although she later celebrated her 27th birthday with Braun and Ariana Grande. This latest gesture of good will seems to be an attempt to bridge the divide that has kept the signers at odds over the last few years.

