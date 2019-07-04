Demi Lovato Announces Break From Social Media

Demi Lovato is logging off social media.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories late Wednesday to announce that she's decided to temporarily sustain from the platform.

"Taking a break for a while," Lovato wrote on a black background. "Be kind."

Instagram

Lovato's declaration comes after she showed her support for her new manager, Scooter Braun, amid his conflict with Taylor Swift. The drama began when Braun purchased Big Machine Records, Swift's former record label, and Swift's catalog. Swift claimed in a lengthy Tumblr post that Braun had been "bullying" her for years before deciding to purchase her life's work for a reported $300 million.

Swift also alleged that she found out about the purchase of Scott Borchetta's former label when the news broke, though Braun and his wife, Yael, have disputed that claim.

Though Swift found supporters in celebs like Halsey, Cara Delevingne and Brendan Urie, Braun nabbed the support of his clients, like Justin Bieber and Lovato.

"I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man," Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story. "Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is."

"Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team," she added in a second post. "I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team."

Instagram

Lovato also commented on a post by Todrick Hall, one of Swift's best friends and a former client of Braun's, who wrote that he believed Braun was "homophobic."

"Hey boo, idk you or anything and this isn't hate, but making claims that someone is homophobic is really serious. Please don't spread information that isn't true because I can guarantee you Scooter isn't," Lovato wrote in response to Hall's post. "As a member of the LBGTQ+ community myself, he wouldn't have signed me if he was. No hate just trying to clear that up."

Hall fired back at Lovato's comments on Twitter, writing in part, "You cannot compare your experience to mine, especially with someone I was with for six years and you've only just signed with."

"PSA, Just because you have a black friend doesn't mean you can't still be racist. And just because you're not picketing against gay marriage doesn't mean you're not homophobic. I said what I said and I believe what I believe," he added. "Also, stop using your one client who identifies as queer to stand up for you. There's no way Demi saw my tweet, that means someone from your team is reaching out to them, using them to defend you. Fight your own battles."

"Being black and gay in this industry is hard as hell, and was even harder when I signed with that man and unless someone has walked in my shoes...I don't care to compare their experiences to mine. Period!" Hall continued. "... this is very unfortunate because I LOVE Demi & her music! Been a fan for years. Not trying to start a fight with her because she has nothing to do with it!"

Dear Demi, first off...why did you delete your tweet? Secondly, I love you and listen to your music religiously, but thirdly, you cannot compare your experience to mine, especially with someone I was with for six years and you've only just signed with. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) July 1, 2019

PSA, Just because you have a black friend doesn't mean you can't still be racist. And just because you're not picketing against gay marriage doesn't mean you're not homophobic. I said what I said and I believe what I believe. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) July 1, 2019

Also, stop using your one client who identifies as queer to stand up for you. There's no way Demi saw my tweet, that means someone from your team is reaching out to them, using them to defend you. Fight your own battles. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) July 1, 2019

Being black and gay in this industry is hard as hell, and was even harder when I signed with that man and unless someone has walked in my shoes...I don't care to compare their experiences to mine. Period! — Todrick Hall (@todrick) July 1, 2019

Ok NOW I’m going to sleep, and I realized that Demi commented on insta & doesn’t have Twitter. Also, this is very unfortunate because I LOVE Demi & her music! Been a fan for years. Not trying to start a fight with her because she has nothing to do with it! — Todrick Hall (@todrick) July 1, 2019

Watch the video below for more on the Swift-Braun drama.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Celebs Take Sides in Taylor Swift Feud With Scooter Braun: Demi Lovato, Halsey and Others Weigh In

'Bachelorette' Fans Want Mike Johnson to Date Demi Lovato After Singer Reveals Crush on Him

Demi Lovato Makes a Big Statement With a Tiny Finger Tattoo

Related Gallery