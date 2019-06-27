Demi Lovato Makes a Big Statement With a Tiny Finger Tattoo

Demi Lovato is committed to putting herself and her emotional health above everything else -- so committed, she got a permanent reminder on her finger.

The 26-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Thursday to post a photo of her small new tattoo, which is located on the inside of her ring finger on her right hand.

The new ink simply reads, "me," and is written in a typewriter-esque courier font giving it a stong, bold energy.

"Me first," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer captioned the pic. She also thanked her tattoo artist, Winter Stone, "for my new forever reminder."

She concluded the post, "#i🖤me."

The post comes just days after Lovato took to her Instagram story to tease her upcoming music.

"You know what’s great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it," Lovato shared.

See the video below for more on the latest news about the celebrated songstress.

