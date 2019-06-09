Demi Lovato is one proud big sis!

The singer celebrated her younger sister, Madison De La Garza's, high school graduation in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.

In a video posted on Twitter, Lovato is seemingly heard enthusiastically cheering on Madison as her name was called. "Yeah baby girl! Oh my God, she's glowing, the light is perfect!" a voice believed to be Demi’s yells, as Madison walks to the stage blowing a kiss to her family.

Demi, 26, took to social media afterwards to share 17-year-old Madison's special day with fans. "Proud sister moment," she captioned a photo of her with Madison on her Instagram Story. The pic showed Demi grinning and beaming as she snapped a pic of Madison.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist also shared a series of fun images taken in a photo booth with Madison and her pals. Former Desperate Housewives star, Maddie, also shared the photo booth pics on her Instagram Story, along with a video showing her enjoying a celebratory dance to Post Malone's "Congratulations" with friends following the ceremony.

imagine going to a graduation and seeing demi lovato yelling at her sister who’s graduating and STILL not freaking out that DEMI FUCKING LOVATO is right over there??? do all those ppl be living under rocks ?? pic.twitter.com/kHumdtypnd — kait \\ tomorrow ☁️ (@thelightkait) June 9, 2019

Demi Lovato & Madison De La Garza via Instagram story (cali.aka.sarah)



OMG they're sooo cute 😍 pic.twitter.com/SZmhlkiR1Q — Stacy (@Stacy_Anastasia) June 8, 2019

Madison's big day was even more significant thanks to her "popo" flying to Los Angeles for the first time in 60 years to witness her graduation.

"I'm still in shock. my popo surprised me and flew out all the way from texas to see me graduate," she captioned a video of the pair embracing after she broke down in tears seeing him. "He hasn’t been back in LA for over 60 years. I've never felt so loved and so blessed."

i’m still in shock. my popo surprised me and flew out all the way from texas to see me graduate 😭 he hasn’t been back in LA for over 60 years. i’ve never felt so loved and so blessed pic.twitter.com/rXrTNKVcno — Madison De La Garza (@MadDeLaGarza) June 6, 2019

As Madison prepares to kick off a new chapter at Chapman University in the fall, Demi is also commencing her own new beginning, having signed with new manager, Scooter Braun, who also works with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

"Couldn't be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!!" she wrote on Instagram in May.

The exciting period comes just months after Demi reflected on her difficult road to sobriety in recent years. She relapsed last year, and suffered an apparent overdose last July.

"Today I would've had 7 years sober," she wrote on her Instagram Story in March. "I don't regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes. Grateful that AA/NA never shuts the door on you no matter how many times you have to start your time over. I didn’t lose 6 years; I'll always have that experience but now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count."

See more on Demi below.

