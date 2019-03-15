Demi Lovato is reflecting on her journey to sobriety.

The 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Friday to reflect on what would have been her 7-year sobriety anniversary. Lovato relapsed last year, and suffered an apparent overdose last July.

“Today I would’ve had 7 years sober. I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes," she wrote. “Grateful that AA/NA never shuts the door on you no matter how many times you have to start your time over. I didn’t lose 6 years; I’ll always have that experience but now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count."

“If you’ve relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know it’s possible to take that step towards recovery. If you’re alive today, you can make it back. You’re worth it," she added.

It's been an eventful couple of weeks for Lovato, who split from her boyfriend, Henry Levy, earlier this month. They had been romantically linked since last November. The former Disney Channel star has also cut ties with everyone in her team, and started fresh, a source told ET last week. Through it all, however, the source said that Lovato is committed to her recovery.

The "Skyscraper" singer is eager to commit full-time to her career and that’s been what’s motivating her to stay healthy, the source said, adding that Lovato is really inspired and feeling excited to get back on stage.

