Demi Lovato is showing herself some love in a really inspiring way.

Just two days after news broke that the Tell Me You Love Me singer had called it quits from boyfriend Henry Levy, the 26-year-old pop star took to her Instagram story to share a snapshot of some flowers she'd gotten from a special someone -- herself.

"Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers… #selflove," Lovato captioned the photo of the gorgeous bouquet of white, pink and beige roses.

The stunning floral arrangement also came with a heartfelt card that contained an inspiring message to keep the young singer's spirits up amid the challenges she's been facing in her life.

"You're beautiful, you're loved and you're worthy of a happy and healthy life," the card read in a gorgeous cursive font.

The snapshot came one day after Lovato posted a photo of her most recent tattoo, which is coincidentally of a rose inked on the side of her index finger.

The singer -- who captioned the pic simply, "Hi," alongside a rose emoji -- got the floral tattoo late last month, according to an Instagram story pic posted by tattoo artist Winter Stone. She apparently got the new ink during her month-long hiatus from the social media platform, and in celebration of six months of sobriety.

The touching bouquet of roses and exhibition of "self love" follows Lovato's split from Levy after four months of dating, a source told ET on Tuesday.

The singer was first romantically linked to Levy -- who is the controversial designer of the couture fashion line Enfants Riches Déprimé, French for "Depressed Rich Kids" -- in November.

The pair were seen dining together at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, shortly following her stint at a rehabilitation treatment facility after suffering an apparent drug overdose last July.

A source told ET at the time that the two "met a few years ago in rehab," and that they "hit it off immediately and became fast friends."

The news of their split came after a source told ET on Monday that Lovato is still sober and committed to her sobriety, and that she's cut ties with everyone on her team and has started fresh.

The source added that Lovato is no longer spending time with the people who helped "enable” her leading up to her apparent overdose.

