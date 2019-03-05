Demi Lovato and Fashion Designer Henry Levy Split

Demi Lovato has called it quits from boyfriend Henry Levy.

A source close to the 26-year-old Tell Me You Love Me singer confirms to ET that the relationship has ended. The source adds that, contrary to tabloid speculation, Levy was never her sober companion.

The split -- first reported by People -- comes four months after the singer was first romantically linked to Levy, who is the controversial designer of the couture fashion line Enfants Riches Déprimé, French for "Depressed Rich Kids."

Lovato and Levy were first spotted spending time together in November, when they were seen dining together at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, shortly following her stint at a rehabilitation treatment facility after suffering an apparent drug overdose last July.

A source told ET at the time that the two "met a few years ago in rehab," and that they "hit it off immediately and became fast friends."

The news of their split comes one day after a source told ET on Monday that Lovato is still sober and committed to her sobriety, and that she's cut ties with everyone on her team and has started fresh.

The source added that Lovato is no longer spending time with the people who helped "enable” her leading up to her apparent overdose.

