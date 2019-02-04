Bebe Rexha is taking aim at Demi Lovato’s critics!

Early on Monday, Rexha got on Twitter to call out anyone and everyone who has heckled Lovato after she found herself the object of ridicule for a questionable tweet on Sunday.

Yesterday, 21 Savage was arrested by ICE and it was revealed that he is a British national who has been living in the U.S. illegally for 13 years. In the aftermath, a number of memes circulating attempting to make light out of the rapper’s misfortune — and Lovato took notice.

"So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl,” she wrote. In no time, users pushed back at the songstress, arguing she had no right to criticize Savage after her own battle with addiction. Even fellow performer Wale asked Lovato why she was enjoying Savage's detainment.

This prompted her to post some of the more horrifying responses she got from her detractors on Instagram, making fun of her history of drug use in extremely crude terms.

"F**k Twitter. This is why I don’t tweet anymore," she responded, adding, "If you’re gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs."

She deactivated her account soon after.

Now, Rexha is throwing her support behind the “Sober” singer, writing, “To all the people who talked sh*t to Demi you’re F**KIN DISGUSTING. Attacking someone that is 6 months sober about her personal issues with drugs and mental health over a tweet is LOW.”

To all the people who who talked shit to Demi you’re FUCKIN DISGUSTING. Attacking someone that is 6 months sober about her personal issues with drugs and mental health over a tweet is LOW. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 4, 2019

Lovato has been candid in the past about her struggle with addiction and depression. In July of 2018, she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital to be treated for an apparent overdose. She has maintained an extremely low profile since. However, last month she shared with fans that she was celebrating six months of sobriety with a big piece of cake.

