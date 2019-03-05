Demi Lovato Knocks Out Her Trainer's Tooth While Boxing

Demi Lovato is stronger than she knows!

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a hilarious video from her time at the gym. Lovato looks happy and healthy in the clip, where she's sporting a black T-shirt and leggings along with blue boxing gloves. It seems she has quite the punch, because, even with a mouth guard in place, Lovato managed to knock out her trainer's tooth.

"Ring the bell! Demi knocked my tooth out!" Jay Glazer, Lovato's trainer, exclaimed in the clip.

"I'm sorry," she said with a bit of surprised laughter.

"She's not sorry," he jokingly insisted.

"Holy s**t I literally knocked @jayglazer’s tooth out during training this morning - while he was wearing a mouth piece!!!! Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!! 😂😝👊🏼 #unbreakableperformance," Lovato captioned the clip.

The gym video came just one day after a source told ET that Lovato is still sober and committed to her sobriety, just over eight months after she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose.

The source said that Lovato cut ties with everyone on her team and has started fresh. She isn’t spending time with the people who helped "enable” her, the source continued, before adding that she is living in a condo near an outpatient facility in Los Angeles.

According to the source, the road to recovery has not been easy, and she has hit a couple of bumps in the road -- and had to return to the inpatient facility for short stints -- but for the past 30 days she has been on her own and doing really well.

Lovato is eager to commit full time to her career and that’s really been what’s motivating her to stay healthy, the source said, adding that the celebrated singer is really inspired and feeling excited to get back on stage.

