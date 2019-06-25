Demi Lovato plans to clear the air with her upcoming album.



On Tuesday, the songstress took to her Instagram Story to share a proclamation regarding the new music she’s making, which stated: “You know what’s great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.” She followed that up with a shrugging emoji.



It’s unclear if the 26-year-old singer intends to share the events that led to her overdose last July on her seventh album, but, whatever territory she plans to explore, it’s a safe bet there will be revelations along the way.



On July 24, 2018, ET learned that Lovato had been transported to a hospital following an apparent overdose. Soon after, we learned she was “awake and responsive.” For months following her release from the hospital, she largely shied away from the spotlight.

Then, on March 15, Lovato reflected on why that date is so important to her, writing, “Today I would’ve had 7 years sober. I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes. Grateful that AA/NA never shuts the door on you no matter how many times you have to start your time over. I didn’t lose 6 years; I’ll always have that experience but now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count."



She added: “If you’ve relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know it’s possible to take that step towards recovery. If you’re alive today, you can make it back. You’re worth it."



Last month, she announced that she had signed on with Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun. She shared a photo of herself and Braun sitting before her new contract to mark the occasion.



"GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!!" Lovato wrote alongside. "Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!"



Then, last week, Lovato revealed that she had returned to the studio with a photo on Instagram showcasing her standing before a microphone. “Making magic,” she captioned the moment.

