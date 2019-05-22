Demi Lovato isn't quite as impressed by Luke P. as Hannah Brown is.

The 26-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share her thoughts on Brown's season of The Bachelorette, warning the pageant queen not to trust Luke, who had just told her he's starting to fall in love with her (on week two of the season).

"Hannah, honey, do not trust him!!!!!!" Lovato -- who admitted she had never previously watched The Bachelor or The Bachelorette -- wrote alongside a video of Luke sharing his feelings with Brown. "I'm uncomfortable. I’m cringing," she later said, adding mind blown emojis to her Story.

Lovato was instead rooting for "Big" Mike, who slammed Luke's love declaration as "blasphemous." She also couldn't help but gush about Brown -- leading the 24-year-old Alabama native to freak out on social media over Lovato calling her "cute."

Me everyday for the rest of my life: Demi Lovato called me cute! pic.twitter.com/ncxB6ijxHH — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) May 22, 2019

During an interview with ET on Tuesday, Brown opened up about why she was so quick to believe Luke, even though they had known each other for just days.

"He was the person that I had the first real, indescribable connection with, I would say. And if anybody was going to say it, I would more so believe Luke out of anybody," she said. "[But] at the end of the night, I started questioning it a little bit too."

The Georgia native is definitely one of Brown's frontrunners this season. She told ET that their physical attraction "accelerated way faster and off the charts compared to a lot of [other men]." The blonde beauty also said, however, that Luke was responsible for most of her tears this season. See more in the video below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

