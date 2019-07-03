Will Mike Johnson accept Demi Lovato's rose?

On this week's episode of The Bachelorette, Mike was the latest suitor that Hannah Brown sent home packing. But even though he didn't find love on the show, it looks like the San Antonio, Texas, portfolio manager might have some better luck on Instagram!

As the show was airing Monday night, Demi took to her Instagram Stories to provide commentary on the episode. Most of the videos were of her gushing over Mike, whom she's been a fan of since the beginning of the season.

"Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo," the 26-year-old singer raved, adding, "Mike, I accept your rose."

Shortly after the episode aired, Mike revealed via Twitter that he hasn't lost faith in love.

"Jus saying, my future wife though," he shared, adding a rose emoji. "Girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding."

Jus saying, my future wife though🌹girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding👀 — Mike Johnson (@themikejohnson3) July 2, 2019

Lovatics were quick to respond to the tweet, reminding Mike that Demi is in no way "hiding" her love for him. Many also urged him to ask Demi out on a date... "ASAP!"

"DEMI LOVATO WANTS YOU. YOU ARE BLESSED. GRAB THE F**KING OPPORTUNITY BC EVERY QUEEN NEEDS HER KING," one fan wrote, with another writing, "Hello sir not to be annoying or anything but I think you got yourself that type of wife already. Her name is Demi Lovato."

We have to admit we agree with the fans on this one... slide into those DMs, Mike!

In case you missed Monday's episode, Hannah's final four suitors -- Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber and Luke Parker -- were revealed following Mike and Connor's shocking eliminations. As fans saw in footage from his exit interview, Mike was especially devastated to learn Hannah was letting him go.

"It's like her putting a dagger in my heart and tearing it out," he admitted. "She crushed me."

Before Hannah visits the hometowns of her final four guys in next week's episode, watch the video below for all the highlights from Monday's dramatic episode, including the Bachelorette's scandalous "sex in a windmill" revelation.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown's Final 4: Everything We Know About Jed, Tyler, Peter and Luke

Nick Viall Says Jed Wyatt Is 'In Control' With 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown

'Bachelorette' Fans Freak Out Over Hannah Brown's 'Windmill' Shocker

Related Gallery