Demi Lovato Drops Another Hint About Her Upcoming Album

Demi Lovato finally has new music on the way!

In honor of her 27th birthday on Tuesday, Lovato took to her Instagram Story to share sweet messages from some of her collaborators. It was her responses to the birthday wishes that really excited her fans, though.

After songwriter Bianca "Blush" Atterberry called Lovato a "whole a** Queen," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer replied by writing, "You are so essential to this album and I'm forever grateful for what we've created together.. love you sis."

🚨 POP EMERGENCY! Demi Lovato has just confirmed a new album. pic.twitter.com/Xl1YFBGbQx — Demi Lovato Charts (@dlcharts) August 20, 2019

Likewise, when producer Oak Felder -- who's previously worked with the singer on tracks like "Daddy Issues" and "Sexy Dirty Love" -- wished Lovato "a love filled day," she praised his work on her upcoming album.

"We got f**king FIRE coming soon!!!" Lovato wrote. "Can't wait to continue this journey with you fam. Love you"

Demi also confirms that she worked with Oak, producer of "Sorry Not Sorry." pic.twitter.com/MBnRFqPDuN — Demi Lovato Charts (@dlcharts) August 20, 2019

Lovato's forthcoming album would be her seventh and mark her return to music following the 2017 album Tell Me You Love Me. She previously teased her new music back in June, revealing that she plans to be honest through her upcoming songs.

"You know what’s great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

Earlier this summer, Lovato shared a pic of herself in the studio, sharing that she's "making magic."

The information about Lovato's new music comes just a year after she was transported to a hospital following an apparent overdose. After opening up about her sobriety in March, Lovato revealed that she had signed with a new manager, Scooter Braun, ahead of the release of her new music.

